3 criminals shot dead, AK-47s seized in Bihar

Three people were killed and three others were arrested after a gun battle erupted between the alleged criminals and the Bihar police in Vaishali district on Saturday morning.



The police have recovered arms, including two AK-47 assault rifles, a Beretta pistol and a regular revolver from the accused.



"Dreaded criminal Manish Singh, and Md Abdul Aman and Abdul Imam were gunned down by the Special Task Force (STF) SWAT team. Three other criminals were injured and arrested. Manish was resident of Vaishali district. The once arrested include Binod Kumar Singh, Mukesh Kumar Singh and Bachchu Sah," police said.



"There were many criminal cases against Manish, including those of robberies across several states," the police source said.



More than 20 AK-47 rifles were recovered by the Munger police from Bardah village after August last year and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the case.



Early on Friday too, the Bihar police seized explosives in Aurangabad and Jehanabad districts while a fierce encounter erupted between police and Maoists in Jamui district of Bihar.





Multiple charges against the trio

The STF recovered two AK-47 assault rifles of foreign make, a US-made pistol, a usual pistol, live cartridges and a dozen of mobilephones and two bikes

One of the criminals was involved in several cases of loot, including some registered with the Rajasthan police

One of the criminals was also involved in a murder case that took place in May last year

"Over 350-kilo explosives and 1,000 detonators were recovered from an SUV on Friday and more explosives were seized from Madanpur area in the district even on Saturday. The Jehanabad police also seized gelatin sticks and other bomb-making materials on Friday," the police said.The arms and explosives may have been supplied to them to disrupt the upcoming polls process. Further investigation is underway and the state police is alert towards all law and order situations," he added.