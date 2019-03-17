3 criminals shot dead, AK-47s seized in Bihar

Three people were killed and three others were arrested after a gun battle erupted between the alleged criminals and the Bihar police in Vaishali district on Saturday morning.
The police have recovered arms, including two AK-47 assault rifles, a Beretta pistol and a regular revolver from the accused.
"Dreaded criminal Manish Singh, and Md Abdul Aman and Abdul Imam were gunned down by the Special Task Force (STF) SWAT team. Three other criminals were injured and arrested. Manish was resident of Vaishali district. The once arrested include Binod Kumar Singh, Mukesh Kumar Singh and Bachchu Sah," police said.
"There were many criminal cases against Manish, including those of robberies across several states," the police source said.
More than 20 AK-47 rifles were recovered by the Munger police from Bardah village after August last year and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the case.
Early on Friday too, the Bihar police seized explosives in Aurangabad and Jehanabad districts while a fierce encounter erupted between police and Maoists in Jamui district of Bihar.