3 children dead, 1 injured after getting hit by speeding car in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

Tanvi (7), Satyam (10), and Shivanjali (11) died on the spot while Shivanshi (14) sustained injuries, Additional SP Shivraj said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 02:53 PM IST

Police, on Tuesday, said that 3 children died after they were hit by a speeding car in the Colonelganj area in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

Speaking about the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said that the accident took place at around 9 am when some children, on their way to school, were run over by a speeding car coming from Gonda.

Tanvi (7), Satyam (10), and Shivanjali (11) died on the spot while Shivanshi (14) sustained injuries, he said.

According to the police, Shivanshi, Tanvi and Shivanjali are sisters.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Shivraj said, adding a police team has been deployed at the spot.

