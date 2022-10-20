Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

3 children buried to death under earthen boulders in Uttar Pradesh's Etah

The police investigation is underway and further information is awaited after 3 children got buried under huge earthen boulders in UP.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 10:17 AM IST

3 children buried to death under earthen boulders in Uttar Pradesh's Etah
File Photo

Three children died after they got buried under the huge earthen boulders in the Nayagaon Police Station area yesterday. The children, identified as Sachin, Kaushal, and Govind (12 years) were buried as they were on their way home from school in the Fakirpura village of Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, sources said. 

The parents of the children panicked after the deceased didn't return home from school. Searches were conducted by the locals and it was found that they were buried to death under the earthen boulders. 

READ | Mumbai: Bomb threat received for 2 malls, hotel; security beefed up

The police team reached the incident after an intimation was received. The corpses of the deceased were sent for an autopsy. The police investigation is underway and further information is awaited. 

READ | Varanasi: Who is Basit Kalam Siddiqui, ISIS operative and publisher of Voice of Khurasan arrested in UP?

In another incident in September, in the Etawah district, four children died and two others were injured after a wall of their house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the Chandrapura village in the Civil Line area.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
From Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty: Couples who found love inside Bigg Boss house
Delhi's air quality: Incessant rains give capital its second 'good' air day of year
5 beautiful destinations in India for a romantic pre-wedding photoshoot in October
WhatsApp update: Check out these five major upcoming WhatsApp features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 488 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.