3 children buried to death under earthen boulders in Uttar Pradesh's Etah

File Photo

Three children died after they got buried under the huge earthen boulders in the Nayagaon Police Station area yesterday. The children, identified as Sachin, Kaushal, and Govind (12 years) were buried as they were on their way home from school in the Fakirpura village of Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, sources said.

The parents of the children panicked after the deceased didn't return home from school. Searches were conducted by the locals and it was found that they were buried to death under the earthen boulders.

READ | Mumbai: Bomb threat received for 2 malls, hotel; security beefed up

The police team reached the incident after an intimation was received. The corpses of the deceased were sent for an autopsy. The police investigation is underway and further information is awaited.

READ | Varanasi: Who is Basit Kalam Siddiqui, ISIS operative and publisher of Voice of Khurasan arrested in UP?

In another incident in September, in the Etawah district, four children died and two others were injured after a wall of their house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the Chandrapura village in the Civil Line area.