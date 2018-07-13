3 brothers serving in forces, fourth shot dead by J&K troops

Headlines

Delhi University admission 2023: DU begins registration process for PhD admission

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams century on debut, becomes third Indian opener to achieve this feat

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves huge milestone, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Shubman Gill in unique list

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: Video analysis of emerging floods in Delhi, poor drainage system exposed

DNA: Final decision on Rafale M deal to be taken during Modi-Macro meeting

DNA: Complete analysis of the historic Chandrayaan-3, countdown for launch begins

PCOS: 10 foods to avoid for hormonal imbalance control

Chandrayaan 3: 10 facts to know about India’s lunar mission

Delhi floods: 8 superfoods to prevent diseases

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

DNA: Will tribal voters teach a 'lesson' to the Shivraj government?

Odisha Train Accident: Why do Indian trains go off tracks?

Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at a plastic factory in Kheda

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

HomeIndia

lifestyle

3 brothers serving in forces, fourth shot dead by J&K troops

Twenty-two-year-old shopkeeper Khalid Gaffar Malik was killed when troops fired after they allegedly came under heavy stone pelting at Trehgam village of Kupwara on Wednesday evening.

article-main
Latest News

Ishfaq-ul-Hassan

Updated: Jul 13, 2018, 05:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Patriotism of Malik family was ingrained in their DNA and that is why three of the four sons joined the Army and Jammu & Kashmir police to serve the motherland. Little did they imagine that one day they will have to shoulder a coffin of their younger brother, who would be shot dead by the security forces which they are a part of.

Twenty-two-year-old shopkeeper Khalid Gaffar Malik was killed when troops fired after they allegedly came under heavy stone pelting at Trehgam village of Kupwara on Wednesday evening. 

Khalid’s one brother Asif Gaffar Malik is a Rifleman in the Army and two other brothers— Wasim Gaffar Malik and Talib Hussain Malik — are serving in J&K Police.

“He was closing his shop near his house when he was shot dead. Their house is at a distance from the main highway,” said Ali Mohommad, uncle of Khalid.

Such is the patriotism of the family that they still vouch for the discipline and justice delivery system of the forces. “We are hopeful the guilty will be punished because Indian Army is a disciplined force,” said a family member.

Colonel Rajesh Kalia, defence spokesman, said a mob of 30-40 youth resorted to heavy stone pelting at the Army’s highway domination patrol located at Trehgam at 8 pm on Wednesday when an Army convoy was passing through the area. “The patrol verbally cautioned the stone-pelters and thereafter fired two blank rounds in air to disperse the violent crowd,” said Colonel Kalia.

Probe Ordered

Sensing the gravity of the situation, J&K govt has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. 
Police registered an FIR and probe has been put on fast track.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

Shah Rukh Khan watched films of these four south stars to prepare for Jawan: 'To understand language of expression...'

Google Pixel 7 available at Rs 7399 on Flipkart after Nothing Phone (2) India launch, over Rs 50000 off

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas ropes in Hemant Batra for new ventures and growth

Meet Bihar man whose firm earns Rs 769 crore from rent, Rs 4170 crore net worth, to get Rs 4.1 crore per month from...

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE