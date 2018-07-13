3 brothers serving in forces, fourth shot dead by J&K troops

Twenty-two-year-old shopkeeper Khalid Gaffar Malik was killed when troops fired after they allegedly came under heavy stone pelting at Trehgam village of Kupwara on Wednesday evening.

Patriotism of Malik family was ingrained in their DNA and that is why three of the four sons joined the Army and Jammu & Kashmir police to serve the motherland. Little did they imagine that one day they will have to shoulder a coffin of their younger brother, who would be shot dead by the security forces which they are a part of.

Twenty-two-year-old shopkeeper Khalid Gaffar Malik was killed when troops fired after they allegedly came under heavy stone pelting at Trehgam village of Kupwara on Wednesday evening.

Khalid’s one brother Asif Gaffar Malik is a Rifleman in the Army and two other brothers— Wasim Gaffar Malik and Talib Hussain Malik — are serving in J&K Police.

“He was closing his shop near his house when he was shot dead. Their house is at a distance from the main highway,” said Ali Mohommad, uncle of Khalid.

Such is the patriotism of the family that they still vouch for the discipline and justice delivery system of the forces. “We are hopeful the guilty will be punished because Indian Army is a disciplined force,” said a family member.

Colonel Rajesh Kalia, defence spokesman, said a mob of 30-40 youth resorted to heavy stone pelting at the Army’s highway domination patrol located at Trehgam at 8 pm on Wednesday when an Army convoy was passing through the area. “The patrol verbally cautioned the stone-pelters and thereafter fired two blank rounds in air to disperse the violent crowd,” said Colonel Kalia.

Probe Ordered

Sensing the gravity of the situation, J&K govt has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Police registered an FIR and probe has been put on fast track.