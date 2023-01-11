BREAKING: 3 Army jawans killed in J-K’s Kupwara after their vehicle falls into gorge

File Photo | Representational

Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir: Three Indian Army personnel were killed in an accident while conducting a regular operational task in the forward area of Machhal Sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara on Wednesday.

According to the Army, the incident took place after a vehicle carrying one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and two Other Ranks (OR) officers fell into a deep gorge after skidding off the snow-laden track.

The Chinar corps of the Army, in a tweet, said the mortal remains of the soldiers have been retrieved.

"Incident #ChinarWarriors in #Machhal Sector. During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three #bravehearts have been retrieved. Further details follow. @NorthernComd_IA" the Chinar Corps tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

