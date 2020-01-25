2G mobile internet restored in Jammu and Kashmir with restrictions

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir allowed access to mobile internet on prepaid and postpaid phones from Saturday after a blockade of six months. The services will however be restricted to whitelisted sites only and the internet speed will be limited to 2G.

Social media websites will remain blocked for the residents of the valley.

"Access shall be limited only to whitelisted sites and not to any social media applications allowing peer to peer communication and virtual private network applications. Directions shall be effective from January 25 and will remain in force till January 31," read the official statement.

On January 15, mobile internet was partially restored in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir with several riders. The administration of Union Territory had also allowed broadband in hotels, travel establishments and hospitals but only on white-listed websites.

2G mobile connectivity was restored on postpaid mobiles for accessing white-listed sites, including for e-banking in the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi.

The order came days after the Supreme Court on January 10 said that access to the Internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution. It also asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review within a week all orders imposing curbs in the Union Territory.

Restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre's abrogation of provisions of Article 370 on August 5 last year.