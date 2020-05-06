291 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths in a day in Ahmedabad; shops to remain closed till May 15

Ahmedabad reported 291 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 4,735, while the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 298 on Wednesday.

25 deaths were recorded in a day on Wednesday.

The worst affected city in Gujarat and one of the worst-hit cities in the country, Ahmedabad has announced several measures to contain the spread of the virus in the city.

As per an order issued by Ahmedabad civic authorities, no shops, other than those selling milk and medicines, will be allowed to remain open in the city till May 15.

The order was issued following the change of guard at the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. AMC commissioner Vijay Nehra was home quarantined on Tuesday, as he had come into contact with some coronavirus positive persons, and Mukesh Kumar was given charge of the civic body.

As per the order signed by in-charge municipal commissioner Kumar the shops will remain closed from May 7 midnight till 6 am on May 15. Soon after the order was issued, the city saw panic buying of grocery items and vegetables by citizens.

While milk outlets and medical stores can remain open, all other shops, including those selling fruits, vegetables and grocery items, will remain closed, in a bid to minimise human contact to break the chain of the viral infection, the order said.

Earlier, the sale of vegetables, fruits and grocery items was allowed during the lockdown period.

"In view of the rising number COVID-19 cases, it is necessary in the public interest to take adequate steps," the order stated.

Gujarat is the second-worst affected state in the country after Maharashtra. The state reported 380 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 6,625, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 396.