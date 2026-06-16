27-year-old Delhi techie on vacation with husband found dead at Mussoorie homestay

Police said in a statement that the couple had reached The Kiana Homestay at Tipridhar on the night of Sunday (June 14) after traveling from Delhi to Rishikesh the previous day.

A 27-year-old techie was found dead at a homestay in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, the local police said on Tuesday. The woman has been identified as P Radha Gayatri, who worked in a technology company in Gurugram and lived in Delhi's Kidwai Nagar East. Gayatri was reportedly holidaying with her husband, Soumya Sricharan, who works in an IT firm in Pune. Police said in a statement that the couple had reached The Kiana Homestay at Tipridhar on the night of Sunday (June 14) after traveling from Delhi to Rishikesh the previous day, NDTV reported.

Reportedly, the couple had checked into their room around 11:30 pm on Sunday. According to Gayatri's husband, they consumed alcohol during the night and went to sleep around 3:30 am. When Sricharan woke up, he found Gayatri naked on the floor in a pool of urine, with blood oozing from her nose, he reportedly said. The Mussoorie police received information about the incident on Monday morning and reached the location along with an ambulance. A health official attached to the ambulance examined Gayatri and declared her dead. In a statement, the police said they observed bloodstains on the bedsheet and recovered two empty liquor bottles from the room.

Gayatri and Sricharan had gotten married on November 8 last year. Both of them originally belong to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The woman's body was sent to Coronation Hospital in Dehradun for a post-mortem examination. The families of the couple have reportedly reached Uttarakhand. "The father of the victim has stated that he does not want to lodge a complaint. We are probing her medical history, and the family has said that she was under treatment for low blood pressure," Devender Singh Chauhan, the Mussoorie police station-in-charge, said, according to The Indian Express. Chauhan added that several visitors at the homestay have been questioned as part of the investigation.