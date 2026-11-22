In a letter addressed to senior police officials in Hyderabad, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), Hyderabad City, mentioned that an email titled ‘Lashkar-E-Taiba’ was received, in which the sender claimed affiliation with the terror group and threatened to trigger explosions at Hotel

Hyderabad Police have sounded a high alert in the wake of an alleged terror threat issued in the name of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which warned of twin bomb blasts at two prominent places in the city and a possible 26/11-style attack.

In a letter addressed to senior police officials in Hyderabad, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), Hyderabad City, mentioned that an email titled ‘Lashkar-E-Taiba’ was received, in which the sender claimed affiliation with the terror group and threatened to trigger explosions at Hotel Tourist Plaza in Kachiguda and Kachiguda Railway Station.

The sender allegedly threatened to kill a minimum of 300 people.

26/11-style attack threat to avenge Bhat

Warning of an attack on the lines of 26/11 (2008 Mumbai terror attacks), the threat note claimed it would be executed to avenge the killing of LeT militant Lateef Bhat and his associates by the Indian Army. Bhat, an LeT militant from South Kashmir, was killed by security forces in an encounter in Zangalpora, Kulgam district, on November 18.

The police communication described the threat to the hotel and railway station as an urgent security concern, citing the threat to public life and property. In the wake of the threat, police officials have been directed to tighten security and surveillance at the two locations, besides crowded public areas, hotels, railway stations, bus terminals, religious places and other important establishments.

Joint CP orders tightened security

“Hence, it is advised to remain on high alert and take immediate precautionary measures by strengthening security and surveillance at Hotel Tourist Plaza, Kachiguda and Kachiguda Railway Station, Hyderabad and also crowded public places, hotels, railway stations, bus stations, religious places and other important installations," the letter stated.

The advisory also sought close watch on suspicious individuals, unattended objects, vehicles and unusual activities. Authorities have been asked to increase patrolling, conduct anti-sabotage checks and work in coordination with other security agencies.

“Special attention shall be given to suspicious persons, unattended objects, vehicles and any unusual activities. Adequate patrolling, anti-sabotage checks and coordination with concerned security agencies shall be ensured," the letter further read.