26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Timeline of tragic four-day long attack

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists attacked Mumbai, India's financial hub, and it has been 14 years since those events. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Hotel Trident, Nariman House, Leopold Cafe, and Cama Hospital were among the crowded areas that the terrorists targeted throughout the city.

166 people, including security personnel, lost their lives in the tragic events while the National Security Guard (NSG) and Mumbai Police shot and killed nine terrorists. Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist found alive, was found guilty and given the death penalty. On November 21, 2012, Kasab was hanged, five days prior the 26/11 attack's fourth anniversary. Following the attacks, a number of politicians resigned, including Vilasrao Deshmukh, the chief minister of Maharashtra, and Shivraj Patil, the then-Union home minister.

Here's a brief timeline of events occured during four-day-long attack:

26/11

Ten terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba arrive in Mumbai by speedboat from Karachi. First reports from the city start coming in late at night. Although the initial reports refer to a "gang war," it soon became evident that it is a terrorist attack.

Two terrorists enter the Trident, two more enter the Taj, and four more enter the Nariman House. The other two, including Kasab, start shooting at the CSMT, leaving 58 people dead and more than 100 injured. Then Kasab and Ismail Khan make their way to the Cama Hospital. They attack six police officers en route, including Ashok Kamte, Vijay Salaskar, and the former head of the Mumbai Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), Hemant Karkare.

The two then flees in the jeep driven by the officers, but the Mumbai Police catch them. Khan is killed in the ongoing firefight, and Kasab is taken into custody. Policeman Tukaram Ombale is killed in the line of duty.

27/11

The Taj, Trident, and Nariman House are surrounded by Army troops and Marine commandos . Launching Operation Black Tornado is the elite NSG, which has been sent to strike the sites.

28/11

The Trident and Nariman House operations are completed by commandos on November 28.

29/11

The National Security Guard secures the Taj, ending the attacks.

READ | Amit Shah, not Satyendar Jain, received VVIP treatment in jail: Arvind Kejriwal continues to defend jailed AAP minister