26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Remembering the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives while saving the city

One of the most tragic events in the history of nation took place 14 years ago on November 26th when Pakistani terrorists attacked crowded locations in India's financial city Mumbai including, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Nariman House Complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower, Oberoi-Trident Hotel, and Cama Hospital.

The four-day-long terrorist attack took the lives of many along with brave heroes who scarified their lives in the line of duty. Today, we honour them and remember the great sacrifices they made for the country.

Hemant Karkare

Hemant Karkare, the head of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), facilitated from the front line until the terrorists Kasab and Ismail started firing outside the Cama Hospital. He received the Ashoka Chakra, the country of India's highest peace keeping gallantry award, highest honor in 2009.

Vijay Salaskar

Vijay Salaskar, an encounter specialist, was the another brave hero killed in the terror attack. According to Kasab's confession, Ashok Kamte, a senior police officer, was died alongside Karkare and Salaskar outside the Cama Hospital.

Omble Tukaram

Despite suffering severe injuries from being shot more than 40 times, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble managed to capture Ajmal Kasab alive and confront horrific act.

Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Before being fatally shot during Operation Black Tornado, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, team commander of 51 Special Action Group, tried to protect his fellow commandos and stuck hotel guests.

Karambir Singh Kang

Karambir Singh Kang, the Taj Hotel's general manager, oversaw the escape of the guests having lost his own family who were trapped on the 6th floor.

Sandra Samuel

2-year-old Moshe Holtzberg was shielded by Samuel from the terrorists who wreaked havoc at the Nariman House, killing many people, along with his parents.

Mallika Jagad

A hotel employee named Mallika Jagad guided about 60 guests to protection. Jagad and the other staff members locked the banquet doors, turned out the lights, and requested the guests to keep quiet until the fire department saw them and helped them escape through the window.

Service dogs

Sultan, Tiger, Max, and Ceaser, four sniffer dogs from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of the Mumbai Police, saved countless lives by detecting RDX, IEDs, and other explosives with their noses.

