External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid tribute to the victims and security personnel killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, reaffirming India's commitment to fighting terrorism and bringing those responsible to justice.

Marking 18 years since the attacks, Jaishankar reiterated India's stand against terrorism and said those responsible must be brought to justice. (ANI Photo)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday paid tribute to the people killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, remembering the security personnel who lost their lives while fighting the terrorists.

Marking 18 years since the attacks, Jaishankar reiterated India's stand against terrorism and said those responsible must be brought to justice.

"Remember innocent lives lost & salute the brave security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice during 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Committed to combating terrorism in all its forms & manifestations and bringing those involved to justice. Zero tolerance for terrorism," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Ten terrorists attacked Mumbai in November 2008

Remember innocent lives lost & salute the brave security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice during 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Committed to combating terrorism in all its forms & manifestations and bringing those involved to justice. Zero tolerance for terrorism. #NeverForget November 26, 2026

The attacks began on the night of November 26, 2008, when 10 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) entered Mumbai through the sea route. Over the next four days, they carried out coordinated attacks at several locations across the city, killing 166 people and injuring around 300 others.

The targets included the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi-Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema and Leopold Cafe.

Several of these locations were frequented by foreign visitors and large numbers of people working in Mumbai.

Memorials keep memories of the attacks alive

Eighteen years later, several places in Mumbai continue to bear reminders of the tragedy. Bullet marks at Leopold Cafe and Nariman House remain reminders of the violence. The bust of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble also honours the policeman who sacrificed his life while helping capture the only terrorist caught alive, Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab.

The attacks left a lasting impact on survivors, witnesses and families who lost their loved ones.

Nine terrorists killed, Kasab later executed

Security forces killed nine of the 10 attackers during the operation. Kasab was captured alive and subsequently put on trial. In May 2010, a court sentenced him to death. He was hanged at Yerawada Central Jail in Pune in November 2012.

Jaishankar's tribute comes as India remembers those who lost their lives in the attacks and honours the personnel who fought to protect the city.