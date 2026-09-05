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26/11 case takes new turn: India may try absconding accused in absentia under new law; experts raise questions

The prosecution may use Section 356 of the BNSS to seek a trial in the absence of absconding 26/11 accused, potentially increasing pressure on Pakistan but raising questions about the practical impact of such proceedings.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 11:44 AM IST

26/11 case takes new turn: India may try absconding accused in absentia under new law; experts raise questions
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The prosecution in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case is preparing to explore the possibility of conducting a trial against absconding accused even in their absence, a move that could put additional pressure on Pakistan to take action against those wanted in India.

However, legal experts have also raised doubts over how effective such proceedings would be if the accused remain outside India's reach.

What does Section 356 of BNSS say?

Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) allows investigating agencies to approach a court seeking a trial against an absconding accused in their absence.

The provision can be invoked when the accused has been declared a proclaimed offender. If the court allows the trial to proceed, the accused is considered to have waived the right to remain present during the proceedings.

A lawyer from the legal aid panel can then be appointed by the court to represent the accused during the trial.

Could put pressure on Pakistan

The provision could potentially allow India to pursue legal proceedings against wanted accused linked to the 26/11 attack and other terror cases, including fugitive underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim.

Special Public Prosecutor and Rajya Sabha MP Ujwal Nikam said the provision could be useful in putting pressure on Pakistan to act against those accused in the Mumbai attacks.

“So far Pakistan has done nothing against the accused involved in the attack,” Nikam said.

Experts question practical impact

Former Supreme Court judge Santosh Hegde, however, said conducting such a trial could become difficult when the accused is in a country that does not cooperate with India.

“This would be a difficult situation when the accused is with the country with which India doesn't have a treaty or refuses to extradite the accused. The person would forever be out of the reach of the law”.

A senior special public prosecutor also expressed doubts about the usefulness of such proceedings. According to the prosecutor, the trial could ultimately become a futile exercise and consume judicial time and public money if there is little possibility of bringing the accused before the law.

Trial could remain largely symbolic

While Section 356 provides a legal route to proceed against proclaimed offenders who remain absconding, questions remain over whether such a trial can lead to the accused actually being brought before an Indian court.

In the 26/11 case, the move could therefore serve both as a legal step and as a way of highlighting Pakistan's failure to act against the accused, even though enforcing the outcome could remain a challenge.

 

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