‘Laughed sarcastically, no remorse for killings’: 26/11 attacks survivor recalls encounter with terrorist Ajmal Kasab

Anjali Kulthe saved 20 pregnant women during the 26/11 terror attacks

The 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai were one of the darkest chapters of the country’s war against terrorism, and one of the survivors of the terror attacks was brought face to face with Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who was the only terrorist caught alive after the attacks.

Anjali Vijay Kulthe, a nurse at the Cama and Albless Hospital and a victim of the 26/11 terror attacks, was one of the survivors and heroes in the dark incident, who risked her life to save dozens. She later recounted her tales of horror in an interview with the news agency ANI.

Speaking after her address at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on counterterrorism, she said that the global leaders in the Security Council with their joint efforts can end the menace of terrorism, as per ANI reports.

Ajmal Kasab was the sole terrorist from the Mumbai attacks who was captured by the authorities alive, and Anjali was brought in to identify him when he was in jail. She said that Kasab had no iota of guilt despite killing hundreds in the terror attacks.

“I was called for Ajmal Kasab’s identification, he laughed and said that I identified him correctly and that he was only Ajmal Kasab. Despite killing so many people, there wasn’t any remorse on his face. I was saddened and angry by this", she told ANI.

On the fatal day of November 26, she was on night duty in the antenatal ward at Cama and Albless hospital for Women and Children. While she was on duty, from the window she noticed hospital guards lying in a pool of blood.

She immediately locked the doors of her ward and moved all the pregnant women into a small pantry space in the ward. She risked her own life to protect 20 pregnant women. She turned down the lights and calmed the women down when one of the patients started having labor pains.

(With ANI inputs)

