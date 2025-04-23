Defence officials confirmed that the 26-year-old officer, who was posted in Kochi, had travelled to Kashmir for a short vacation after his marriage on April 16. His wedding reception was held on April 19.

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old Indian Navy officer from Karnal, Haryana, was tragically killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Narwal had recently married and was on leave, enjoying a short vacation in Kashmir.

Defence officials confirmed that the 26-year-old officer, who was posted in Kochi, had travelled to Kashmir for a short vacation after his marriage on April 16. His wedding reception was held on April 19.

Narwal had joined the Navy just two years ago and was posted in Kochi. His death has sent shockwaves through his family, community, and the defence establishment. Neighbours and locals have expressed their condolences, with many describing Narwal as a young officer with a bright future.

Speaking to ANI, one of his neighbours, Naresh Bansal, said, "He was married 4 days ago. Everybody was happy. We have received the information that he was killed by terrorists, and he died on the spot. He was an officer in the Navy."

The incident, which targeted tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, sparked widespread outrage across the country, with several political leaders condemning the attack.

Residents of Jammu and Kashmir turned up for a candlelight march at several places in the state against the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on Tuesday.

Locals in Baramulla, Srinagar, Poonch and Kupwara held a candlelight march while Bajrang Dal workers in Jammu held a protest against the terror attack.

Locals in the Khod village of Akhoor area of the territory also held candle march protest against the Pahalgam terror attack.

Five tourists from Maharashtra have also lost their lives in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, according to a statement from the office of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Deputy CM has requested Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to arrange a special flight to evacuate stranded tourists from Maharashtra.

Responding to the appeal, the Union Minister assured Shinde that once the list of stranded individuals is shared with the Ministry, efforts will be initiated to transport them to Mumbai as a priority.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and said those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those responsible for this heinous act will be brought to justice. "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured person recovers as soon as possible. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," PM Modi said.

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable, and it will get even stronger," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting with all the agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Home Minister Shah reached Srinagar on Tuesday evening for the security review meeting. He said earlier that those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack.

Delhi Police has also been instructed to keep a close watch on tourist places and other important places.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)