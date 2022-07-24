Mumbai: 26-year-old Kabaddi player killed with cricket stump in Dharavi, 3 arrested

Image Credit: ANI

On the night between Friday and Saturday, a 26-year-old kabaddi player in Mumbai's Dharavi was beaten to death with a cricket stump, informed the police.

After confessing to their crimes while being questioned, two suspects were taken into custody. Later, the third suspect was nabbed. According to the Mumbai Police, an IPC Section 302 case has been filed.

Mumbai | Crowd gathers outside Dharavi PS as protestors continue demanding the arrest of all accused in the murder case of a 26-year-old kabbadi player. Three accused have yet been arrested in the case. pic.twitter.com/EfoomqRUHo — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

According to the police, Vimalraj Nadar, the victim, and the three accused people frequently fought for a number of reasons. The CCTV footage from the scene of the crime was examined after the incident.

On Saturday, Mallesh Chitankadi, the suspect, was arrested near his house. Two more suspects were taken into custody in the case on Sunday. Three suspects have all been taken into custody. Dharavi locals protested in front of the police station, calling for justice for the victim.

Update | A third accused was arrested by the Dharavi police in the murder of the 26-year-old kabaddi player who was bludgeoned to death with a cricket stump. Two had already been arrested by the police earlier.



Meanwhile, family, locals protest outside Dharavi Police station pic.twitter.com/AVMDKvCCCw — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

Three months ago, on Tuesday, April 5, a kabaddi player was shot dead following a fight with a group of men outside Punjabi University in Patiala. The president of the kabaddi club there was Dharminder Singh, a native of the village of Don Kalan. He was also politically active.

Prior to the Punjab Assembly elections on February 20, Dharminder Singh campaigned in Ghanaur for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He had previously left the Shiromani Akali Dal. He had made a pitch to Gurlal Ghanaur, another kabaddi player.