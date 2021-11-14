26 naxals killed in police encounter in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district

The security forces of Maharashtra executed an intricate operation on November 13, when as many as 26 Maoists were reported dead. The fatalities were reported after a police encounter was conducted in eastern Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, over 900 km from Mumbai.

Announcing the encounter and the number of casualties of the same, Superintendent of Police of Gadchiroli, Ankit Goyal, was quoted saying, “We have recovered the bodies of 26 Naxals so far from the forest.”

A search operation was being conducted by a C-60 police commando team, led by additional SP Soumya Munde, after which a gunbattle took place in the morning of November 13 at Korchi in the Mardintola forest area, as per PTI reports.

Sources said that Milind Teltumbde, who is one of the top rebel leaders, was also suspected to be among one of the dead. This news has not yet been confirmed by the police yet. Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said that the police are still identifying those who died in the encounter.

Officials also stated that four police personnel were also seriously injured in the action and were taken to Nagpur by helicopter for treatment. The Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, where the encounter was conducted, lies on the border of Chhattisgarh.

(With agency inputs)