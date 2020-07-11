250-300 terrorists stationed in launch pads across LoC ready to infiltrate into India, says Indian Army

The Army on Saturday said that around 250-300 terrorists stationed at launch pads across the Line of Control are ready to infiltrate India with backing from Pakistan.

Briefing the media persons about infiltration bid foiled today at LOC in Nougam sector of border district Kupwara, General officer Commanding (GoC) of Baramulla Major General Virender Vats said that two terrorists were killed at Nowgam sector in Kupwara district in a bid to foil the infiltration attempt, besides arms and ammunition, 1.5 lakh of Indian and Pakistani currency were also recovered.

He said The cache of arms recovered comprises 2xAK & 1x Pistol with magazines, ammunition, and some grenades & medical supplies.

GoC said Pakistan is trying hard to push more and more terrorists into the valley, an attempt to disrupt the peace in Kashmir.

“Launchpads across the line of control are fully packed with terrorists and as per inputs, some 250 to 300 terrorists are ready to infiltrate fully supported by Pakistan,” the officer said.

GoC, while briefing media about today's infiltration bid attempt, said two heavily armed terrorists were killed along the Line of Control in Nowgam sector. Terrorists who were trying to infiltrate the area by cutting the anti-infiltration fence were dressed in combat fatigues and took the route through Pakistani posts which clearly indicates that Pakistan is pushing terrorists into India.

The timely action ensured the killing of two heavily armed terrorists. However the area has been cordoned off, and a search operation is underway.

Earlier terrorists had made such attempts of infiltration in Kupwara sectors of north Kashmir and south Kashmir.

Further reports are emerging that in the coming three to four months, infiltration may go up. The troops have been put on put on alert.