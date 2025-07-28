25-year-old collapses, dies of heart attack while playing badminton in Hyderabad, watch SHOCKING video

A 25-year-old collapsed and lost his life to a heart attack while playing badminton at a stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana. Gundla Rakesh was employed with a private company in the city, according to media reports. Read on to know more on this.

A 25-year-old collapsed and lost his life to a heart attack while playing badminton at a stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana. Gundla Rakesh was employed with a private company in the city, according to media reports. He was the son of Gundla Venkateswarlu, a former deputy sarpanch (village head) of Tallada in Khammam district. CCTV footage of the tragic incident, which has gone viral on social media platforms, shows Rakesh playing a doubles match at Nagole Stadium around 8:00 pm on Sunday (July 27).

What happens in the viral video?

In the video clip, Rakesh can be seen bending down to pick up the shuttle, but falls to the ground moments after. Fellow players are seen rushing to his side, with one of them seen performing chest compressions in an attempt to revive him. Rakesh was reportedly taken to a hospital where he was declared "brought dead" by the doctors.

What do doctors suggest?

The sudden demise of a young and apparently active man has once again brought attention to rising cases of heart attack, even in young people who are engaged in regular physical activities like playing games or exercising at the gym. Just a month ago, actor and model Shefali Jariwala died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 42, raising concerns among the public and health experts. Doctors suggest undergoing regular health checkups to allow early detection of any underlying conditions and seeking timely medical treatment.

You can watch the video here: