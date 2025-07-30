25-year-old CA kills self by inhaling helium gas: 'Death is the most beautiful...'

A Chartered Accountant, 25, died allegedly by suicide by inhaling helium gas at an Airbnb flat in New Delhi's Bengali Market area, said the police on Tuesday, i.e., July 29, Hindustan Times reports.

A Chartered Accountant, 25, died allegedly by suicide by inhaling helium gas at an Airbnb flat in New Delhi's Bengali Market area, said the police on Tuesday, i.e., July 29, Hindustan Times reports. The man was working as a CA at a Gurugram-based company. He had booked the Airbnb flat from July 20 to 28.

The helium gas is believed to have been purchased for Rs 3,500 from a Ghaziabad supplier found via IndiaMART, according to news agency PTI. According to the HT report, the deceased used to stay at a Paying Guest house in Mehrauli. The police have recovered a chilling suicide note from his pocket, in which he detailed the reason behind the drastic act.

"I am writing a suicide note in case you didn't see my post on social media, in case someone deletes my post. I am going away, and no one should be held responsible for this", he wrote. As per the note, his father died in 2003. Following his father's death, his mother married someone else. He was raised by his grandparents. However, he was left deeply depressed by his grandmother's demise and had become a recluse.

"The saddest part of my life was my birth; death is the most beautiful part of my life. If you're reading this, I'm already gone. I wasn't deeply connected to anyone, nor was anyone to me. There's no reason, no regret, and no complaint," the deceased added.

He also urged the police and government not to hold any other parties responsible for his death. Moreover, the deceased also requested that his organs be donated for charitable purposes. Meanwhile, his body was received by his uncle and cousins.

Helium cylinder found in room

On July 28, he checked into a guest house near Janpath. When the staff noticed that his room had been locked for an extended period, they alerted the police. A team from the Barakhamba Police Station arrived at the scene and broke open the door. They found a helium gas cylinder connected to three plastic pipes, PTI reported, citing an officer.

The helium inhalation leads to a lack of oxygen in the body and is highly fatal, added the officer.

With inputs from PTI

(Note: Suicide is preventable. If you or someone you know is struggling, please contact your nearest mental health specialist)