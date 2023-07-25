Headlines

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: 7 things you must know about Indian Army's historic victory over Pakistan

The Kargil War was fought in 1999 between India and Pakistan in Kargil, Ladakh which was initially the Baltistan district, separated by the LoC after the first Kashmir war.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 03:01 PM IST

Since the year 1999, July 26 is celebrated in India as the Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the victory of Operation Vijay. The operation was launched by the Indian Army to recapture the Indian territories from Pakistani intruders in the Kargil-Drass sector in 1999.

The anniversary is celebrated each year to show respect and gratitude to the brave servicemen of the armed forces who laid down their lives to re-capture all positions that had been seized by the Pakistan Army.

The Kargil War took place between May 3 and July 26, 1999, in the Kargil district of Kashmir and elsewhere along the Line of Control (LOC). While the 60-day-long war resulted in the loss of several lives on both sides, India eventually won the war by regaining control of all the previously held territory, re-establishing the status quo antebellum.

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: Here are 7 things you must know about India's great victory over Pakistan 

India launched 'Operation Vijay' to clear the Kargil sector of infiltration by Pakistani soldiers and Kashmiri militants on the Indian side of the Line of Control.

Kargil was the first war between India and Pakistan after the one in 1971 which led to the formation of Bangladesh as a separate country.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government was in power at the time of the war.

The war took place despite the two nations signing the Shimla Agreement that stated that no armed conflict shall take place on the said boundary.

Safed Sagar, the Indian Air Force's operation, was a major part of the Kargil War. It used air power at the height of 32,000 feet for the first time. From identifying the Pakistani troops and Mujahideens to interdiction, all the actions were performed well by the pilots and engineers despite just one week of training.

Built by the Indian army, the Kargil War memorial wall in Dras has inscriptions of all the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the war. The Memorial also has a museum with documents, recordings and pictures of the Indian soldiers at Kargil.

