Simi Garewal says asking Rekha about Amitabh Bachchan was easier than questioning Jayalalithaa about...

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: From Sidharth Malhotra to Sunil Shetty, actors who played war heroes on screen

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters into new business with Brookfield and Digital Realty

Delhi-NCR news: 6 suspects of high-profile robbery in Noida held after gunfight with cops

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

10 super fruits for healthy hair

10 superfoods for healthy eyesight

10 natural remedies to get rid of cold, cough

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: 2-day event at War Memorial in Ladakh to begin today; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend

Preparations are underway for the event at the War Memorial with final touches being added. The event will be graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

PTI

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 05:58 AM IST

A two-day event to mark the 24th Vijay Diwas will begin today, commemorating India's triumph in the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan. Preparations are underway for the event at the War Memorial with final touches being added. The event will be graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Singh will arrive on Wednesday to pay homage to the jawans who laid down their lives for the nation. The families of the martyred soldiers make it a point to visit the memorial each year on the occasion. Many of them have already arrived here for this year's event.

The main event to mark the Vijay Diwas and commemorate the jawans' martyrdom will begin on Tuesday evening with floral tributes at the memorial, where many current and former top Army officers will lay wreaths. That ceremony will be followed by a memorial service and a visit to the 'Hut of Remembrance' -- a museum constructed adjacent to the memorial.

The event will also include the lighting of lamps and a prayer service, followed by the traditional pipe band and static band display and the Beating Retreat. On Monday, many tourists visited the War Memorial on the eve of the Vijay Diwas. "We are visiting the memorial for the first time. We have been wanting to come here and feel very lucky that we have," Amit Singh, a visitor from Bhopal, told PTI.

He said the visit was inspirational. "Whenever we see any such things related to our Army -- especially this is one of the major areas where we have to put in a lot of effort, we have a lot of martyrs as well -- this gives us a lot of inspiration as Indians. We salute our bravehearts," Singh, who arrived with his family, said.

Dependra, a visitor from Madhya Pradesh, said he got goosebumps when he entered the memorial. Having lived in London for a while, Deependra is in India on a vacation. "I missed coming here two years back but made it a point to come this time. I told myself that I won't miss (visiting) this place. There are many films that have been made where we get to see heroic acts but this experience is beyond those movies. We get goosebumps here," he said.

Deependra said it is a different feeling compared to watching it on TV. "When you enter here, it is a totally different feeling. It is really great to see this. One should definitely come here to get this feeling. One won't be able to get this feeling sitting on a couch, seeing this programme… Everyone should come here," he said.

