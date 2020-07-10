24,000 deaths, 5.8% GDP loss in Delhi due to air pollution in first half of 2020: Greenpeace study

A report issued by Greenpeace Southeast Asia has stated that air pollution in Delhi caused a loss of around 24,000 lives and 5.8 percent of its GDP in the first half of 2020. This comes even after citizens of the national capital spent most of the year indoors owing to the COVID-19 lockdown since March 25.

It is also considered to be the highest economic cost of air pollution in terms of GDP across 28 major cities in the world. According to the report based on a new online tool, Delhi lost Rs 26,230 crore over the last six months due to air pollution.

The Greenpeace Southeast Asia/IQAir AirVisual counter applies an algorithm to ground-level air quality data to calculate the projected cost of air pollution due to PM2.5 and NO2, a news agency reported.

Avinash Chanchal, climate campaigner at Greenpeace India said that despite a drastic improvement in the air quality owing to the lockdown, air pollution still poses a serious public health crisis and a threat to the economy.

"As governments look to rebuild economies, it is more important than ever that investments are directed towards green, just and sustainable sectors of society," a news agency quoted him as saying.

"Air pollution in the city is linked to the loss of an estimated 24,000 lives in the first half of 2020," a statement issued by Greenpeace read.