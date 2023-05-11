Search icon
24 Punjab school students admitted to hospital after suspected gas leak

One of the students was later sent to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 11, 2023, 08:57 PM IST

Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Twenty-four students of a private school were admitted to a hospital after they complained of difficulty in breathing following a suspected gas leak from an industrial unit on Thursday, said officials. One of the students was later sent to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, they said.

The incident in Nangal area took place Thursday morning when some students started complaining of difficulty in breathing. The school was immediately shut and the affected students were taken to a hospital, they said.

