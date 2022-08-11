Search icon
24 new Air India domestic flights between metro cities from August 20: Check routes and other details

The Tata-owned airline’s narrowbody aircraft fleet stands at 70, of which 54 planes are serviceable currently.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 06:15 PM IST

Air India on Thursday announced 24 new domestic flights beginning August 20 to enhance frequency between key metros, the first significant increase in flights since Tata Sons took over the airline from the government in January 2022.

The additional 24 flights include two new frequencies from Delhi to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, as well as Mumbai to Chennai and Hyderabad, according to an official statement issued by the airlines on Thursday. It also adds one new frequency on the Mumbai-Bengaluru and Ahmedabad-Pune routes.

"The strengthening of domestic connection has been enabled as additional aircraft return to service," an airline spokesperson said, adding that the increase will serve to grow traffic between India's key metros and facilitate comfortable travel during the forthcoming festive season.

The Tata-owned airline’s narrowbody aircraft fleet stands at 70, of which 54 planes are serviceable currently. The remaining 16 aircraft will progressively return to service by early 2023.

“Over the past six months, Air India has been working closely with our partners to return aircraft to service, and we are delighted that this effort is now bearing fruit,” said Campbell Wilson, Air India’s managing director, and chief executive officer.

The move by Air India comes a day after the civil aviation ministry announced that it will abolish ticket pricing limitations imposed in 2020 owing to the Covid-19 epidemic. Following the removal of the restrictions, Indian airlines like Air India, Vistara, SpiceJet, IndiGo, and GoFirst will be able to freely price their tickets.

