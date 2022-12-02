Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'24 carat traitor': Congress on chances of taking back Scindia; says Sibal's comeback considerable for his 'silence'

Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Grand Old Party in 2020 which resulted in the fall of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 08:18 PM IST

'24 carat traitor': Congress on chances of taking back Scindia; says Sibal's comeback considerable for his 'silence'
Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kapil Sibal (File Photos)

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said people like Kapil Sibal who maintained a "dignified silence" after leaving the party could be allowed to return, but not the ones like Jyotiraditya Scindia or Himanta Biswa Sarma. Ramesh, who is the Congress's media head, also termed Union minister Scindia as a "24 carat traitor".

Asked what would be the party's stand if any of the renegade leaders wished to return, Ramesh told PTI, "I think the people who have left the Congress should not be welcome back."

"There are people who left and abused the party, so they should not be taken back. But there are people who left the party with dignity and have been maintaining a dignified silence on the Congress party and its leadership," he said.

Ramesh was speaking on the sidelines of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which reached Agar Malwa in MP on Friday.

"I can think of my former colleague and a very good friend Kapil Sibal who left the party for some reason, but he has maintained a very dignified silence on the Congress party, unlike Mr Scindia and Mr Himanta Biswa Sarma," Ramesh said.

"So I think such leaders who have maintained a dignity could be welcome back, but those people who have left the party and kicked the party and its leadership should not be welcome back," he added.

When asked would Scindia have left the Congress if he had been offered the post of party president, Madhya Pradesh chief minister or a Rajya Sabha berth, Ramesh said, "Scindia is a `gaddar' (traitor), true gaddar, real gaddar and 24 carat gaddar."

Reacting to Ramesh's comments, Madhya Pradesh BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said Scindia was a "24 carat patriot with strong cultural roots."

Both Scindia and Sarma have "24 carat" commitment to their work and Ramesh's remarks were "uncultured" and "totally undemocratic," Agrawal added.

Sarma left the Congress in 2015 blaming Rahul Gandhi's `mismanagement' for the party's electoral debacle and joined the BJP. He went on to become a Union minister and later chief minister of Assam.

Scindia quit the Grand Old Party in 2020 which resulted in the fall of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. He was later inducted in the Union cabinet and made civil aviation minister.

(With PTI inputs)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
With Made in India light combat chopper 'Prachand', IAF gets big boost: In pics
Streaming This Week: Monica O My Darling, Mukhbir, Tanaav, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
All you need to know about internet sensation Urfi Javed
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best deals on smartphones in Extra Happiness Days
Aindrila Sharma death: Late Bengali actress survived by father, mother and sister, know all about her family
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021 announced at uppsc.up.nic.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.