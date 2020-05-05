Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

24 cancer patients in Army's RR hospital test positive for COVID-19, shifted to Base hospital

All of them have been shifted to the Army's Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment, officials said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 05, 2020, 04:25 PM IST

24 cancer patients in Army's RR hospital test positive for COVID-19, shifted to Base hospital
Representational image

Twenty-four people including serving and retired armed forces personnel and their dependents have tested positive for coronavirus in the Army's Research and Referral hospital in Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

All positive patients are from the oncology department of the R&R Hospital in the national capital. All 24 patients were undergoing treatment for cancer and include serving and retired military personnel and dependents.

All of them have been shifted to the Army's Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment, officials said. 

So far, no staff at the hospital have tested positive, they said. 

Meanwhile, 19 out of the 43 ITBP personnel at the Tigri Camp who were suspected to contracted coronavirus have tested positive. While two of them are currently admitted at Safdarjung Hospital, 41 are at CAPF Referral Hospital in Greater Noida. 

76 personnel of the unite have been kept at Chhawla quarantine centre after contact tracing. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Meet Srushti Deshmukh and Nagarjun Gowda, the popular IAS couple that enjoys a massive fanbase
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 choice locking restarts today at 3 pm on mcc.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.