24 cancer patients in Army's RR hospital test positive for COVID-19, shifted to Base hospital

Twenty-four people including serving and retired armed forces personnel and their dependents have tested positive for coronavirus in the Army's Research and Referral hospital in Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

All positive patients are from the oncology department of the R&R Hospital in the national capital. All 24 patients were undergoing treatment for cancer and include serving and retired military personnel and dependents.

All of them have been shifted to the Army's Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment, officials said.

So far, no staff at the hospital have tested positive, they said.

Meanwhile, 19 out of the 43 ITBP personnel at the Tigri Camp who were suspected to contracted coronavirus have tested positive. While two of them are currently admitted at Safdarjung Hospital, 41 are at CAPF Referral Hospital in Greater Noida.

76 personnel of the unite have been kept at Chhawla quarantine centre after contact tracing.