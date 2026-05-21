23-year-old woman gangraped, forced to convert in Delhi, narrated her ordeal

A 23-year-old Dalit woman alleged that she was abducted and then subjected to severe torture and even gang-raped by a group of men who also tried forced conversion of her religion in the Batla House Area.

Gang-rape, torture and forced conversion. A young woman has alleged that she had to face these brutalities and that too in the national capital, unpopular as 'India's rape capital'. The 23-year-old Dalit woman alleged that she was abducted and then subjected to severe torture and even gang-raped by a group of men who also tried forced conversion of her religion in the Batla House Area.

What did the survivor allege?

In her complaint, the woman said that she started talking to a man through social media in 2021 who called himself Sahil. But later, she alleged, that she discovered his real name was not Sahil but Faheem. She furtehr said that the accused allegedly told her he came from a wealthy Hindu family and wanted to marry her.

Narating her ordeal, the woman alleged that in 2022 she was asked to come to Batla House, where she was gang-raped. She further said that the accused and one of her friends recorded videos of the assault and later blackmailed her using those videos. She was then taken to Meerut where she was again sexually assaulted, as per her complaint.

In her statement, the woman claimed she later discovered that Faheem and his relatives were allegedly involved in illegal arms dealings. “He used to soak me in blood to scare me. He would shower me with animal meat to frighten me," she said. She said that a man named Tasleem Maulvi later subjected her to torture.

Police take action

Taking action in the case, South East Delhi Police have registered an FIR and have also arrested four accused in connection with the incident. “Since she was first allegedly gang-raped in the Batla House area, an FIR was lodged in this connection at Jamia Nagar Police Station. We have arrested four persons in this case," said police officials.

As per the FIR, Faheem was arrested by Gurugram Police in 2025, and the mobile phone through which he allegedly made the survivor's photos and videos was seized, which assured her that the material could no longer be leaked.