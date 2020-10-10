23 states, 8 UTs abolish interview for government jobs

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that interview for recruitment in government jobs has been scrapped in 23 States and eight Union Territories so far.

“This is a follow-up to the abolition of interview for Group-B (non-gazetted) and Group-C posts in the Central government ever since 2016.” a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry read.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his independence day speech in 2015 suggested abolition of the interview and making the job selection totally on the basis of the written test because whenever an interview call was received by a candidate as the entire family suffers from anxiety at that point of time.

Jitendra said that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) within three months completed the entire process to announce the abolition of the interview for hiring in Central Government jobs from January 1, 2016.

He said that even though some states were hesitant to abolish the conduct of interviews for jobs, states like Maharashtra and Gujarat implemented the rule very quickly.

Singh said that the initiative was taken to offer an equal playing field for all candidates. He further said that the government has also received allegations of marks being manipulated to help certain candidates.

There were also allegations of jobs for money or heavy amounts being paid to secure jobs by manipulating the interview marks, the statement read.

Singh also said several States have also reported huge savings because substantial expenditure was being incurred in conducting the interview of a large number of candidates, and the interview process continued for several days together.

