23 MLAs, ministers tested COVID positive in Punjab: Amarinder Singh ahead of assembly session

With just two days to go before the Punjab assembly session, 23 MLAs and ministers in the state have tested coronavirus positive, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Wednesday.

Three of the 23 MLAs are cabinet ministers while another minister who had tested positive earlier has recovered.

Singh revealed this fact during a video conference with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who had held a virtual meeting with CMs of opposition-ruled states to discuss postponing of JEE-NEET exam.

"As of today, two days before the scheduled Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, 23 ministers/MLAs were COVID positive," Singh said, according to an official release.

"If this is the state of the legislators and ministers, one can only imagine how grave the situation on the ground is," he said.

The chief minister said during the virtual meeting that the scenario is not conducive to hold the JEE-NEET exam.

According to a PTI report, 13 of the 23 COVID-19 positive MLAs are from the Congress, six from the Shiromani Akali Dal and three from the AAM Aadmi Party.

Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Sunder Sham Arora are three ministers who have tested positive.

Last month, Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa was found infected with the infection but now he has recovered.