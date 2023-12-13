22 years of Parliament attack: PM Modi, Speaker Om Birla, others pay tributes at Parliament

Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on December 13, 2001, killing nine people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other leaders on Wednesday observed a minute's silence at Parliament to pay tribute to the jawans, who laid down their lives in the 2001 terror attack on Parliament.

Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on December 13, 2001, killing nine people. All five terrorists were gunned down by the security forces.



President Droupadi Murmu also said the nation will forever be indebted to the brave security personnel, and asked all to reiterate the pledge to wipe out terrorism.

"On this day, 22 years ago, the nefarious plan of terrorists to eliminate the top line of political leadership of the country and damage our Temple of Democracy was foiled by the brave security personnel, including the nine who laid down their lives for the motherland," Murmu said in a post on 'X'. The nation will forever remain in their debt, she said.

"Their sacrifice will not be allowed to go in vain as we reiterate today our pledge to wipe out terrorism — a threat to humankind everywhere — in all its forms and manifestations," the President said.



(With agency inputs)