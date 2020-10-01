22-year-old woman in UP's Balrampur gang-raped, murdered; two arrested

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and killed in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur on Tuesday. The victim was a second-year B.Com student and was on her way back home from college when she was gang-raped. This comes amid the nationwide outrage over the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman from Hathras.

The incident took place in Gaisari village of Balrampur. Two people have been arrested in the case.

Dev Ranjan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Balrampur, said that the victim's family alleged that two men raped her. "We have received a complaint in which the family of a 22-year-old woman said that she used to work at the firm. On Wednesday, she did not return from the firm. Later, when she did return home on a rickshaw, she had a glucose drip inserted in her hand," Ranjan told news agency ANI.

"She died on the way when the family was taking her to the hospital. They claimed that two men raped her. Both of them have been arrested," he said.

As per the victim's family, she returned home in a rickshaw in an unconscious state and had her legs and spine were broken. Her parents rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she died on the way to the hospital. The family claimed that the woman was also injected with poison before she was raped.

"The family said that the woman did not reach home on time on Tuesday. They tried to contact her but could not get in touch. After some time she came home in a rickshaw with a glucose drip attached to her arm and she was in a bad state. The relatives took her to a hospital but she died on the way," Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said.

She was unable to speak when she came home from college and said only these words, "I am in a lot of pain, I won't survive," the girl's mother said.

"She had gone to get her admission done at 10 in the morning. We have the receipts. On her way back 3-4 men forcibly put her in their car, injected her and raped her. They [accused] broke her back and her legs and sent her back in a rickshaw. She had no strength left to even walk," the mother said.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim's brother and two accused have been arrested on charges of gang-rape and murder.

The Balrampur police claims that the woman was raped at a grocery store in the Gaisari village. It, however, rejected claimed that legs or spine of the victim were broken.

"Taking quick action in the case, both accused in the case have been arrested. However, the reports of legs and back being broken have not been confirmed by the post-mortem report," the police said.