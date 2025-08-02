22-years-old IIT Bombay student dies by suicide, jumps from hostel building, probe underway, here's what we know so far

Meet Indian-origin richest man in Indonesia, with net worth of Rs 725000000000, brother-in-law of India's famous billionaire, his business is...
22-year-old IIT Bombay student dies by suicide, jumps from hostel building, probe underway, here's what we know so far
71st National Film Awards: Filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh wins Best Arts/Culture Film for Timeless Tamil Nadu
The Kerala Story's National Award is 'grave insult', says CM Pinarayi Vijayan; accuses Sudipto Sen of....
Meet woman, NLU grad, who left her job at legal firm, topped UPSC exam in second attempt with AIR..., her backup plan was...
Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani once wore world’s most expensive saree for..., made with rubies, golden thread, diamonds, it costs Rs...
'I’d drink till...': Johny Lever admits taking shocking favour from police, says 'I had crossed my limits'
Passenger slaps man suffering from panic attacks on IndiGo flight in viral video, netizens left in shock, says, 'people buy..', watch
PM KISAN 20th installment: PM Modi to release funds today, check eligibility and other details
‘Enough nuke submarines to...’: Russia strongly responds to Donald Trump’s orders to place nuclear submarines closer to it
INDIA
A student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay student committed suicide by jumping from the hostel building on the Powai campus on Saturday, as confirmed by Mumbai Police.
A student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay student committed suicide by jumping from the hostel building on the Powai campus on Saturday, as confirmed by Mumbai Police.
As per police, the student, identifies as Rohit Sinha, was 22 years old and a resident of Delhi. He was studying in the science stream at IIT Bombay and committed suicide. He was a fourth-year student of Department of Metallurgical Engineering and Material Science in IITB.
The incident is said to have happened around 2.30 am in a hostel. Immediately after the incident, he was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the police said. Police have registered an accidental death report. No suicide note has been retrievd yet. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Invesigation is ongoing.
The police officer further said that there is one eye witness, another student living in the hostel was talking on his mobile phone on the hostel's terrace, and at the same time, Rohit jumped.