India

INDIA

22-years-old IIT Bombay student dies by suicide, jumps from hostel building, probe underway, here's what we know so far

A student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay student committed suicide by jumping from the hostel building on the Powai campus on Saturday, as confirmed by Mumbai Police.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

A student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay student committed suicide by jumping from the hostel building on the Powai campus on Saturday, as confirmed by Mumbai Police.

About the student who committed suicide

As per police, the student, identifies as Rohit Sinha, was 22 years old and a resident of Delhi. He was studying in the science stream at IIT Bombay and committed suicide. He was a fourth-year student of Department of Metallurgical Engineering and Material Science in IITB.

About the incident

The incident is said to have happened around 2.30 am in a hostel. Immediately after the incident, he was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the police said. Police have registered an accidental death report. No suicide note has been retrievd yet. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Invesigation is ongoing.

The police officer further said that there is one eye witness, another student living in the hostel was talking on his mobile phone on the hostel's terrace, and at the same time, Rohit jumped.

 

 

