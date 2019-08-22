Headlines

India

22 rifles fail during gun salute for former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra

While former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra mortal remains were being cremated with full state honour, 22 rifles carried by police personnel failed to fire a single shot here on Wednesday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 22, 2019, 08:39 PM IST

While former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra mortal remains were being cremated with full state honour, 22 rifles carried by police personnel failed to fire a single shot here on Wednesday.
Mishra's cremation took place at his ancestral village in Supaul district and it was attended by state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, state Health Minister Mangal Pandey, among others.

During the cremation, villagers got embarrassed as policemen failed in their attempt to give gun salute to Mishra in front of the Chief Minister and other dignitaries. Cops were seen testing if their weapons had life by pulling the trigger but all went in vain.

It is worth mentioning that Nitish reached the cremation site by helicopter.
Responding to this, RJD MLA from Pipra Yaduwansh Kumar Yadav, who was also present at the funeral, said that the incident was the insult to the former Bihar chief minister and demanded an investigation into the matter.

The 82-year-old Mishra passed away on August 19 following a prolonged illness. He started his career as a professor and went on to become Chief Minister of Bihar three times from Congress party. 
 

