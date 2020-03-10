22 MLAs including six ministers close to Scindia resign, MP govt set to collapse

Moments after former leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit Congress, 22 party MLAs from Madhya Pradesh have submitted their resignations to state governor Lalji Tandon. All of them are considered close to Scindia and were staying in a Bengaluru resort since Monday.

It is speculated that along with Scindia, the MLAs are likely to join the BJP.

Earlier today, news agencies reported when 19 MLAs, including six state ministers, quit the grand old party.

19 Congress MLAs including six state ministers from Madhya Pradesh who are in a Bengaluru resort have tendered their resignation from the assembly after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party. https://t.co/pHiIM3uJtm pic.twitter.com/hHM0uKS8vQ — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2020

Later, more party MLAs quit, pushing the total number of Congress MLAs who have resigned till now, to 22.

Another Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA, Manoj Choudhary (Hatpipliya constituency in Dewas) has tendered his resignation as member of legislative Assembly. Total Congress MLAs who have resigned are 22 now. https://t.co/8n02rFI2wX — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2020

The move will push the Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse as it most likely run short of the required numbers to form the government.

Earlier today, Scindia resigned from Congress party, saying that he is unable to serve the people from within the party. The development came after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and in Delhi. The meeting fueled speculations that he will join the BJP and ultimately help the party topple the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

"While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party," the letter that Scindia posted on Twitter read.

Notably, the date written in the resignation letter is March 9, which means it was prepared a day before.

According to reports, Scindia had been sulking for a long time as he was neither assured of a Rajya Sabha berth not made the state Congress unit chief, a position that is still held by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.