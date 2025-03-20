As many as 22 Maoists have been killed in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur and Kanker districts respectively.

As many as 22 Maoists have been killed in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur and Kanker districts respectively. 18 Maoists were killed in Bijapur encounter white four were killed in Kanker.

Moreover, a jawan was martyred during the encounter with Maoists in Bijapur, which had been going on since 7 a.m. on March 20.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, a joint team had been deployed under the Gangalur police station in the border areas of Bijapur and Dantewada to carry out an anti-Maoist operation. Meanwhile, clashes and operations to find more bodies are still underway in the areas.