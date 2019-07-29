22 killed in Rajasthan; eastern states marooned

Heavy showers lashed large swathes of the country on Sunday, with 22 more people dying in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan so far, while there was no let-up in the flood situation in Assam and Bihar where the deluge has claimed 209 lives this monsoon season.

With eastern and western parts of Rajasthan receiving heavy rains for the last three days, all the nearby rivers and pond have started flooding and has created a flood-like situation in the state.

Meanwhile, the toll in the past four days’ rain-related incidents has gone up to 22. The rainwater has swamped not only into the homes of people but also in hospitals, police stations, and shops in the affected area.

The power lines have been snapped and about 75% of shops are shut, due to which the public are facing a tough time.

The rainfall has created havoc in some parts of the state, and the walls of the Chaksu Dam have been breached.

Rains also lashed Madhya Pradesh where a 10-year-old boy has swept away in a swollen nullah in Sehore district on Sunday, officials said.

Widespread intermittent rains in Jammu and Kashmir led to the suspension of the Amarnath yatra from three main base camps for the fourth successive day, with the weatherman predicting snowfall in the cave area, officials said.

Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was also suspended after heavy rains in Banihal-Ramban belt triggered a massive landslide in Kella Morh and also led to rolling down of stones from the hills at four other places, the officials said

The metrological department has forecast heavy downpour in Odisha in the next one week in the wake of a possible low pressure, following the existing cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD has forecast “extremely heavy” rainfall in Maharashtra, Odisha and parts of north Gujarat on Monday.

The department has also issued warning for fishermen in Gujarat and advised them against venturing into the sea in north, west central and southwest parts of the state till August 1 due to gusty winds.

Zee Media Newsroom

(With inputs from Agencies)