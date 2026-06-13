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21-year-old NEET aspirant poses as Brigadier in UP's Shahjahanpur: How the Army caught him

Aryan Verma had been under the Army's radar for nearly two months after officials received information about him being seen in the ceremonial dress of a Brigadier and projecting himself as a high-ranking officer.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 09:19 PM IST

21-year-old NEET aspirant poses as Brigadier in UP's Shahjahanpur: How the Army caught him
Verma and his accomplices have been handed over to the Sadar police station in Shahjahanpur.
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The Indian Army has detained a 21-year-old man who wore a military uniform and claimed to be a Brigadier for months, in a shocking case that has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district. Aryan Verma was detained by the Army on Friday after a sting operation at the Shaheed Museum in Shahjahanpur Cantonment. Reportedly, Verma had been under the Army's radar for nearly two months after officials received information about him being seen in the ceremonial dress of a Brigadier and projecting himself as a high-ranking officer.

As part of his impersonation, Verma hired two bouncers and went around introducing them as National Security Guard (NSG) commandos assigned for his security, according to a report by Hindustan Times. He also carried a forged identity card purportedly bearing the seal of the dean of the Armed Forces Medical College. An Army regimental cane and a fake pistol have also been recovered from his possession.

Some officials of the Indian Army laid a trap to catch Verma in his act red-handed. Posing as civilians, they contacted him and invited him to deliver a motivational speech to young candidates preparing for recruitment exams. They told Verma that the event was scheduled at the Shaheed Museum located in the Shahjahanpur Cantonment area. Army personnel detained him immediately after his arrival on Friday morning. During the operation, officials also seized a fake government ID card from his driver.

As per the HT report, Verma and his accomplices have been handed over to the Sadar police station in Shahjahanpur for further investigation and legal action. The authorities have so far found out that he was 21 years old and had been staying in Delhi. He had been preparing for the medical entrance exam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), and had allegedly failed the examination multiple times. The extent of his impersonation as well as the source of the forged IDs and and the uniform are now under probe.

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