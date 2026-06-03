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21 killed in fire at south Delhi restaurant; PM Modi, CM Rekha Gupta offer condolences

Offering his condolences, the prime minister said the incident was deeply tragic and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the fire.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 01:40 PM IST

21 killed in fire at south Delhi restaurant; PM Modi, CM Rekha Gupta offer condolences
Image source: ANI
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Delhi Police have confirmed the loss of 21 lives in a fire at a restaurant in Malviya Nagar on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the devastating fire that broke out at a bed-and-breakfast hotel.

The PM has also announced financial assistance for the victims and their families.

Offering his condolences, the prime minister said the incident was deeply tragic and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the fire.

PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

In a message posted on social media platform X, Modi said the authorities were extending all necessary support and assistance to those affected by the disaster.

The Prime Minister also announced compensation from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). The families of each deceased victim will receive an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh, while those injured in the incident will be provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each.

What exactly happened?

Authorities say the fire broke out early this morning. Jitendra Kumar, SDM, DDMA, South District, told ANI, "We activated the DDMA cell as soon as we received a call. We have come to know that a restaurant was operating on the ground floor of this building. The cause of the fire is still not known. Four bodies have been retrieved so far. 7-8 people, including the injured, have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Some people from the floors above jumped out of the building on the mattresses laid on the road by the locals."

A senior fire official said 10 fire tenders were sent to control the fire at the restaurant. The blaze was later brought under control, but search and rescue operations continued as authorities checked the building for anyone still inside.

All those rescued were taken to the hospital in a Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance. Divisional Officer Ravinder from Nehru Place fire station was present at the scene.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta expresses grief

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday expressed grief over the tragedy, praying for the speedy recovery of the injured in the incident. The CM added that the Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, CATS Ambulance Services and other emergency response agencies were mobilised to launch rescue and relief operations immediately after the incident.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the devastating fire incident in Malviya Nagar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and for strength & courage to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy. Immediately upon receiving information about the incident, teams of Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, CATS Ambulance Services and other emergency response agencies were mobilised and launched rescue and relief operations. Their swift response helped in rescuing & evacuating several persons from the affected premises," CM Rekha Gupta said.

She further informed that the government is closely monitoring the situation and all necessary medical assistance and support are being provided to the affected families.

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