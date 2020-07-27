'21-day notice, live broadcast of floor test, social distancing': Raj Governor's three conditions for Assembly session

Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said he never intended to not call the Assembly session but expects certain conditions to be followed, including a 21-day notice to the MLAs.

The Raj Bhavan said that the Governor has agreed to summon a session of the state assembly provided the government gives a 21-day notice.

This is one of the three suggestions the Governor has made while returning Ashok Gehlot Cabinet's recommendation for a Vidhan Sabha session.

The second condition is related to proceedings of a floor test. The Governor said that the state government should undertake to broadcast live the proceedings of a floor test if it takes place during the assembly session.

Mishra said the government should also clarify how it plans to follow social distancing norms as 200 legislators and over 1,000 Vidhan Sabha employees will gather in the premises.

This was the second time that Mishra returned a Cabinet proposal on convening the assembly.

Earlier, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot revealed that he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, apprising him of the deadlock between the governor and the state government.

"I have spoken to PM Modi and informed him about the governor`s behaviour. I have also spoken to him about the letter I sent him a week ago informing about horse-trading in the state," Gehlot told MLAs staying in Fairmont hotel in Jaipur.

Some MLAs have also sent a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, requesting his intervention to resolve the crisis in the state.

The memorandum apprised the President of the alleged horse-trading in Rajasthan to topple the elected democratic government by the BJP.