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'20th was a trailer': CJP Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranke warns govt, claims of bigger protest if govt doesn't agree

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Wednesday called the July 20th protest 'biggest movement in India's post-independence history' and warned the government that the next protest will be even bigger and protestors won't stay silent if the government does not agree.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 01:43 PM IST

'20th was a trailer': CJP Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranke warns govt, claims of bigger protest if govt doesn't agree
CJP Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranke
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Wednesday called the July 20th protest 'biggest movement in India's post-independence history' and warned the government that the next protest will be even bigger and protestors won't stay silent if the government does not fulfill their demands. 

 

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