INDIA
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Wednesday called the July 20th protest 'biggest movement in India's post-independence history' and warned the government that the next protest will be even bigger and protestors won't stay silent if the government does not agree.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Wednesday called the July 20th protest 'biggest movement in India's post-independence history' and warned the government that the next protest will be even bigger and protestors won't stay silent if the government does not fulfill their demands.