2,050 ceasefire violations by Pakistan this year, 21 Indians killed

India on Sunday said the Pakistani Army resorted to more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations this year in which 21 Indians were killed.

"We have highlighted our concerns at unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces, including in support of cross border terrorist infiltration, and targeting of Indian civilians and border posts by them," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"This year they have resorted to more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 21 Indians died," he said.

Kumar said India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB).

Indian forces exercise maximum restraint and respond to unprovoked violations and attempts at cross border terrorist infiltration, he said.

The frequency of ceasefire violations has only increased after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir last month.

In the latest ceasefire violation on Saturday, Pakistan resorted to firing of small arms and shelling with mortars.

The Indian Army rescued children from a Government school in Sandote village in Mendhar Tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector after the cross-border firing started from Pakistan. The Army also rescued children from two other schools in Balakote and Behrote village.