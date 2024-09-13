Travel Insurance 2024: Stress-free US trip for Indian travelers

As Indian travelers continue to explore the United States, it is essential to have the right travel insurance in place to protect against unexpected events.

With the ever-changing landscape of travel, it is crucial to stay updated on the latest travel insurance trends and ensure your coverage aligns with your specific needs, says Visitor Guard®.

Travel insurance has become an essential component of international travel, especially for those venturing far from home. This year, Indian visitors to the US, see updates in travel insurance plans, including higher premium rates, benefits changes, and claims processing.

Due to rising healthcare costs in the US, travel insurance premiums have increased for visitors. Insurers have reduced benefits and overall policy maximums for senior travelers upon attaining the age of 70 years. Coverage for acute onset of pre-existing conditions upon attaining the age of 70 years has either been reduced or removed by many insurers.

Plans like Safe Travel USA Comprehensive cover one acute onset of pre-existing conditions for non-cardiac conditions up to age 69 and under. It now offers no acute onset of pre-existing condition benefits for insurers aged 70 and above.

While Patriot America Lite offers no coverage for pre-existing conditions, Patriot Platinum America offers coverage up to $1,000,000 under 69 years for an acute onset of non-chronic pre-existing conditions. Plans like Visitors Protect include coverage for acute onset of pre-existing conditions, but offer only $20,000 for ages above 70 years. Henceforth, this makes it challenging to find suitable plans for older travelers with pre-existing conditions.

Furthermore, there is a notable change in the policy maximum for senior insurers who are 80 and above. Plans like Visitor Care, Visitor Secure, Atlas America, and Patriot America Plus offer a policy maximum of $10,000 for travelers aged 80 and above, while plans like Visit USA, Atlas Premium America, Diplomat America, and Diplomat Long Term offer policy maximum up to $20,000.

Though we see a decrease in some benefits and overall coverage in some age categories, we also see claims processing being improved. “Insurers have improved the claims process to make it more efficient and user-friendly, allowing insureds to receive an explanation of benefits (EOB), claims documentation, and requests for claim information electronically.” says Pallavi Sadekar, the Head of Operations of Visitor Guard®.

She adds, “Travelers will benefit from round-the-clock assistance services, including access to medical professionals and travel advisors to help navigate any challenges encountered during their stay.”

With the 2024 updates, younger travelers can enjoy their trip with confidence, knowing they have robust protection in place. Opting for additional coverage by paying an extra premium can be a boon to their already purchased policy. Plans like Diplomat Long Term, WorldMed, and Diplomat America offer optional coverage riders to adventurous sports and hazardous activities, helping adventure seekers to participate in extreme sports without any fear.

Travelers are encouraged to review and select travel insurance plans that best fit their needs. Take the time to research different travel insurance providers and compare their coverage, premiums, and terms and conditions. It is prudent to carefully review the insurance policy to understand the coverage limits, exclusions, and difference and definitions of pre-existing conditions and the acute onset of the pre-existing conditions, and any waiting periods.

“Assess your specific travel plans, activities, and health conditions to determine the appropriate level of coverage. It is advisable to purchase travel insurance well in advance of your trip to ensure timely coverage. For personalized advice and to explore the latest options, we are here to help,” says Mrs Sadekar.

