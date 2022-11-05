Search icon
2024 Maharashtra Assembly election to be fought under Eknath Shinde's leadership: Devendra Fadnavis

He said Shinde will be the chief ministerial candidate for the alliance and he will be the deputy CM.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 11:31 PM IST

Devendra Fadnavis (File)

New Delhi: The 2024 Assembly elections will be contested under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday. He said the Shiv Sena's Shinde faction toppled the government to take revenge for a betrayal. He also said that the BJP will contest all elections in alliance with the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena.

He was speaking at India Today's conclave on Saturday.

He said Shinde will be the chief ministerial candidate for the alliance and he will be the deputy CM.

He said the BJP had taken revenge for Uddhav Thackeray's decision to betray the party in 2019 when he ended the alliance and joined hands with NCP and Congress to form a government.

He said Shinde wanted to leave Shiv Sena because of the way he was treated by Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray. We have taken revenge for the betrayal," said Fadnavis.

He said in 2019, the alliance fought under his leadership, not under Thackeray's.

"But after the results, he realized if three parties came together he can become CM," Fadnavis claimed, PTI reported.

Fadnavis said that the party's decision to choose Shide as the chief minister wasn't a shock for him as he was made the chief minister after consultation with him. He said it was his proposal.

Shinde had led a coup against the Thackeray clan, claiming they were digressing from the path of Hindutva laid down by the party's founder, Bal Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya call Shinde a traitor.

