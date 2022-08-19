2024 Lok Sabha polls will be Kejriwal vs Modi, says AAP leader amid CBI raids against Manish Sisodia

AAP leader Manish Sisodia (File photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remains in the midst of controversy as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has targeted senior leader Manish Sisodia in its latest investigation regarding the liquor excise policy in the national capital.

Soon after CBI conducted multiple raids on the properties of AAP workers including Sisodia, a party leader said that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will see party chief Arvind Kejriwal standing head to head with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Slamming the BJP for the CBI raids against the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, the Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh asserted that the Centre won't succeed in stopping the party from increasing its influence in other states while declaring that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be "Kejriwal versus Modi".

While addressing a press conference, Sanjay Singh said, “The developments prove that the next Lok Sabha election in 2024 will be AAP versus BJP, it will be Modi versus Kejriwal. We will fight. I am saying it again that you cannot stop Kejriwal, or our education or health model. You may arrest our health minister or education minister, but no work of Delhi will be stopped.”

Taking a jibe at BJP, the AAP leader further said, “If you want to target Kejriwal and AAP, you are free to do it. But the entire country is watching. The mission of making India number 1 in the world will not stop with these actions.”

This comes on the same day that the CBI conducted raids against Manish Sisodia and named him as the top accused in the excise policy case in Delhi, among 15 others. Meanwhile, AAP maintains a clear stance against the allegations, saying that they are fake.

According to official sources, the ED is also planning to launch a money laundering investigation over the framing and execution of the AAP government's excise policy soon after the CBI raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others in the matter.

(With ANI inputs)

