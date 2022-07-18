2023 Karnataka polls will be my last, won't contest from Chamundeshwari, says Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah, a senior member of the Congress, declared on Sunday that the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections will be his final campaign. However, he will not be running from Chamundeshwari, his erstwhile stronghold, where he lost in 2018.

The leader of the opposition in the state assembly further said that he would not be taking any positions after the next assembly's term, including the Rajya Sabha.

"I'm making it very very clear, you (Congress workers) to take this clearly, I will not contest from Chamundeshwari again. No one should say again that Siddaramaiah will contest from Chamundeshwari. We will make someone a candidate, ensure that he or she wins, he or she will be a Congress candidate...Why I'm contesting, you know? This corrupt government should go. This communal government should go," Siddaramaiah said.

" I will not contest again...after that (term) I will not accept any position. I will not accept if I'm asked to become Rajya Sabha member or something else," he asserted.

The former chief minister, who claimed that the BJP's campaign of disinformation against him contributed to his loss in Chamundeshwari in 2018, also attributed the defeat to some individuals within the party as well as the failure of Congress workers to effectively communicate the programs and accomplishments of his administration.

"Remove it from your head... I will not contest from here again. I'm making it very, very, very clear. In 2018, the people of Chamundeshwari left my hand, but the people of Badami have held my hands, they want me to contest from there again, so do people from Kolar, Koppal, Hunsur and Varuna, but I have still not decided. I will contest from wherever I'm asked to," he added.

Siddaramaiah, the then sitting chief minister, was defeated by JD(S) G T Deve Gowda in Chamundeshwari in 2018 by a margin of more than 36,042 votes. But he won Badami, the other seat he ran for, defeating B Sriramulu of the BJP by a narrow margin of 1,696 votes.