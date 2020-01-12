2020 Delhi polls: Candidates discussed for 18 seats in Congress Election Committee meeting, first list soon, say sources

As the date for the Delhi Assembly polls is coming closer, names of candidates were discussed for 18 seats in Congress Election Committee's meeting on Saturday, sources said.

The sources also revealed that the first list of candidates will be released soon, and the date for the next CEC meeting was scheduled for January 14.

The Congress performed miserably in the last Delhi assembly polls in 2015, not managing to win even a single seat in the assembly.

The people of the national capital will vote for a new chief minister on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It may be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The remaining three seats were won by the BJP.

AAP is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.