2019 Lok Sabha election results: 'Solid slap on my face', says Prakash Raj after poll disaster

Actor Prakash Raj, who contested as an independent candidate from Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency, on Thursday described his defeat as "a solid slap on my face".

Actor Prakash Raj, who contested as an independent candidate from Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency, on Thursday described his defeat as "a solid slap on my face".

"A SOLID SLAP on my face as More ABUSE, TROLL, and HUMILIATION come my way. I WILL STAND MY GROUND. My RESOLVE to FIGHT for SECULAR INDIA will continue. A TOUGH JOURNEY AHEAD HAS JUST BEGUN. THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO WERE WITH ME IN THIS JOURNEY. JAI HIND," he tweeted.

a SOLID SLAP on my face ..as More ABUSE..TROLL..and HUMILIATION come my way..I WILL STAND MY GROUND ..My RESOLVE to FIGHT for SECULAR INDIA will continue..A TOUGH JOURNEY AHEAD HAS JUST BEGUN ..THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO WERE WITH ME IN THIS JOURNEY. .... JAI HIND — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 23, 2019

The 54-year-old veteran actor fought against Congress' Rizwan Arshad and BJP's PC Mohan.

Since morning, the social media is flooded with the tweets and posts by the B-town celebrities who are excited enough to witness the election results.

Anupam Kher was the first one who exuded confidence that India's future will shine with the results.