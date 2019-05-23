Headlines

2019 Lok Sabha election results: Imran Khan congratulates Narendra Modi for win, calls for peace

Khan had earlier said a Modi victory would prove better for peace talks.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 05:43 PM IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his historic victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sticking to his earlier statement that a Modi victory would make it easier to find peace between India and Pakistan, Khan expressed hope that the process could move forward.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia," Khan tweeted.

 

 

In April, as the election campaign was in full swing, Khan had caused a flutter by saying there would be a better chance of peace talks if Modi won the election. He also said the Congress may not take such a step out of fear of how the political right might react.

"Perhaps if the BJP - a right-wing party - wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached," Khan told a small group of foreign journalists in an interview, Reuters reported at the time.

Not just with regard to the Indian election, Khan has maintained a less combative position that his predecessors. He has repeatedly spoken of wanting peace talks with India, and had himself maintained a tamped down tone in the middle of the standoff between India and Pakistan following the Balakot airstrikes. He had also been quick to announce the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the Indian Air Force pilot captured in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after his MiG-21 Bison was shot down.

However, Pakistan has tried soft words, loud complaints and sabre-rattling and failed on all counts to bring the Narendra Modi government to formally come to the table for talks. The Modi government has made a virtue out of not talking to Pakistan since the Pathankot attack by Pakistan-based terrorists. The attack had come just days after PM Modi had reached out to his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif.

