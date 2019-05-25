2019 elections connected hearts, united society: PM Modi

Narendra Modi Saturday elected as BJP-NDA leader of the parliamentary party unanimously by all newly elected 353 parliamentarians, senior party and alliance leaders. PM Modi thanked all party and alliance leaders for electing him as their leader.

Addressing the NDA meeting, PM Modi said, "You all deserve greetings but those elected for the first time deserve an even bigger one. I offer all of you my greetings."

Narendra Modi bowed before the constitution before starting his address at the NDA parliamentary meeting.

People have accepted us due to our 'seva bhav'. One has to prepare oneself to be always ready to help people even when you move through the lanes of politics and power.

"2019 elections have worked towards breaking down walls and connecting hearts. In a way they had become a way to unite the society ... this gave a new height to these elections. The people have started a new era and all of us are a witness to it," PM Modi at NDA meeting.

PM Narendra Modi while addressing the NDA Parliamentary meeting said, "I'm talking to you after bowing before the constitution, there can not be a 'bhed-rekha' for a people's representative. We are for those who were with us, we are also for those who will be with us."

"This is for the first time in Independent India that such large number of women MPs are sitting in the Parliament. This has been made possible due to women power," PM Modi added.

"We are here for those who trusted us today. We are here for those too whose trust we are yet to win," he mentioned.